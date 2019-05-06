One more AAP MLA joined BJP

In giving a shock treatment to Aam Aadmi Party just before the sixth phase of the genenral election, a party MLA joined BJP. AAP MLA from Bijwasan, Devinder Sehrawat, joined the BJP on Monday. Earlier AAP’s Gandhi Nagar MLA Anil Bajpai also joined BJP

Sehrawat, who has had differences with the party leadership, said the central government has carried out several development projects in the area over the past five years. “People of my own party, on the other hand, have been shouting instead of working,” he said at a press conference at Delhi BJP office at Pandit Pant Marg. “I saw this and decided to join the BJP,” he said.

Sehrawat, who was suspended from the primary membership of the AAP in September 2016 for publicly alleging that AAP members in Punjab were “exploiting women” in lieu of tickets to contest the Punjab Assembly elections,

Sehrawat served in defence services for around two decades. He contested Lok Sabha election in 2014 from South Delhi but lost to BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri.

AAP had alleged last week that BJP was trying to buy its MLAs ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.