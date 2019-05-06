Rs 500-crore fine on Volkswagen; this is what apex court says

This would be a relief for the German car manufacturer Volkswagen as the supreme court agrees to hear their plea against against National Green Tribunal’s Rs 500 crore penalty and to put a stay on the “coercive steps” against the company until the hearing is completed. The Green Tribunal has warned to pay a fine of Rs 500 crore for causing damage to the environment by programming its diesel engines with cheat devices.

Stating that the NGT order is “arbitrary and unreasonable”, Volkswagen said the fine was imposed even when an NGT-appointed committee (CPCB) report found that vehicles of the Volkswagen Group companies are in compliance with regulatory environmental norms in India. “The NGT has imposed a penalty of Rs 500 crore upon the Volkswagen Group companies, without determining any provision of law that has been violated,” it said in its appeal to the apex court.