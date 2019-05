In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty slipped down.

Sensex slipped down by 362.92 points, or 0.93%, to end at 38,600.34. The NSE Nifty too ended in 114 points or 0.97% lower at 11,598.25.

BPCL, TCS, Bajaj Finserv, ITC and Bharti Airtel, while the losers were Zee Entertainment, Titan, Yes Bank, Tata Motors and JSW Steel were the top gainers in the market.