‘There is hidden agenda behind banning elephants in festivals’; Pinarayi Vijayan likely to resign says P.C.George

P.C.George MLA accused that there is a hidden agenda behind the ban on the renowned elephant Thechikottukavu Ramachandran. By banning and destroying elephants they aim at upsetting and destroying customs and rituals. He urged that the devotees must act unitedly against the attempt to destruct the culture of society. He was addressing the protest organised by BJP Thrissur district committee on the ban imposed on Thechikottukavu Ramachandran.

He also ensured that he will present the problems that Thrissur Pooram facing in the assembly. The LDF government will face the consequences of insulting Sabarimala deity. BJP has won in Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta. There may be a surprise victory in Thrissur. Pinarayi Vijayan may likely to resign on moral grounds after the election results are announced, he said.

Thechikottukavu Ramachandran is lifted immediately. The one-eyed celebrity tusker, which belongs to the Peramamgalam Thechikottukavu temple, had been banned from being paraded in temple festivals in Kerala, including the district’s famous Thrissur Pooram, in which he earlier played a prominent role.

In February, the 54-year-old tusker trampled two persons to death and injured seven others during a housewarming ceremony in Guruvayoor. Having killed over 11 people and 3 elephants prior to this, Ramachandran is branded as one of the most dangerous elephants in Kerala and had also been banned from parading in festivals by Kerala High Court over six times, with the last ban issued in 2016. Despite this, the elephant continued to be paraded and covered anywhere between 70-80 temples in the state every season.