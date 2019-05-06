CinemaLatest NewsNEWScelebritiesEntertainment

This new bikini picture from Kriti Sanon will rise your temperature

May 6, 2019, 08:39 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Bonny lass Kriti Sanon is now enjoying her vacation in Goa. Kriti took to Instagram and shared pictures from her vacation. In her latest photo, the tall and talented actress raises the temperature in a powder pink bikini and aviators. She wrote in the caption: “Everybody’s watchin her..But she’s lookin at You..#GoaDiaries: @kriti_baveja.”
The actress has been making waves for her impressive movie choices. Her last release ‘Luki Chhupi’ with Kartik Aaryan hit the right chord with the audiences.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Everybody’s watchin her.. But she’s lookin at You.. ?? ?? #GoaDiaries ? : @kriti_baveja

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Beat the heat! ??? #waterbaby #summer #GoaWithMyGirls #vacay

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

Tags

Related Articles

breaking news

CoBra Commando Killed In Encounter: Breaking News

Jun 7, 2018, 11:28 am IST

Modi arrives in France on the last leg of his four nation tour

Jun 3, 2017, 09:31 am IST
Kerala-Flood

Resul Pookutty thanks SRK for helping flood victims of Kerala

Aug 18, 2018, 10:30 am IST

Crime Investigation Department arrests 4 terrorists from West Bengal

Jul 8, 2018, 06:54 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close