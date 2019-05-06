Latest NewsNEWS

WATCH; Cop turning into thieves and steal steel tumbler from roadside

A video featuring two police men hailing from Tamil Nadu  stealing steel tumblers from roadside s getting viral on Internet.

What makes the theft even more embarrassing is the fact that the object of the theft — the tumblers, were placed in the open by local volunteers to help provide water for passerby in the scorching heat. But they were confused to find the tumblers they placed for drinking, vanish every night.

To solve the issue they fixed a CCTV camera in the area.

The two policemen have been identified constable Ayyappan and guard Vadivazhagan. The duo was engaged in night patroling.

