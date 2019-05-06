NEWS

WATCH; “I was forced to vote for congress” says woman; Rahul Gandhi was “ensuring booth capturing” asserts Smriti Irani

May 6, 2019, 01:30 pm IST
The Union minister  Smriti Irani on Monday alleged that Congress president Rahul Gandhi was “ensuring booth capturing” in the constituency she is also contesting from Amethi.

Irani and Gandhi are contesting against each other for the Seat from Amehti.

She also tagged a video in which an elderly women is seen alleging that her hand was forcibly put on ‘panja’ (hand) election symbol of the Congress though she wanted to vote for the ‘kamal’ (lotus), the BJP’s symbol.

There is no written complaint on the matter so far on the issue

