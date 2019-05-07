KeralaLatest News

Akshay Kumar Donates this Huge Amount to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for Odisha cyclone victims

May 7, 2019, 11:45 am IST
Less than a minute

Odisha had suffered extensive damage in the cyclone Feni but the resilient citizens and government are doing there best to restore normalcy into their life. Help has been pouring in from various quarters in this time of crisis, and actor Akshay Kumar has stepped up to the occasion.

It is reported that Akshay Kumar has donated Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the Odisha cyclone victims. “This is not new. Akshay has always been contributing for causes, be it his Bharat ke Veer initiative for the armed forces, or his contribution to the Kerala Floods or Chennai floods earlier,” says an industry source.

