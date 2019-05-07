“Can U Canvas Votes in the Name of Rajiv Gandhi”? P.M Modi Challenges Congress

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.”Your father was termed ‘Mr. Clean’ by his courtiers, but his life ended as ‘Bhrashtachari No 1’ (corrupt number 1),” Modi had said.

Reactions to Modi’s comments had come in from all corners. Congress leaders have largely criticized P.M Modi and now P.M Modi has thrown a challenge at Congress daring them to canvas votes in the name of Rahul Gandhi.

“I challenge Congress party, the family of dynasts, their courtiers, their minions… If you have the guts, fight the Delhi polls for the honour of that former PM of the Congress, who had serious allegations against him and for whom you have been shedding tears for the last two days,” he said.

Responding to Modi’s comments that his father Rajiv Gandhi’s life ended as “Bhrashtachari No 1,” Rahul Gandhi had on Sunday tweeted “Modi Ji, The battle is over. Your Karma awaits you. Projecting your inner beliefs about yourself onto my father won’t protect you. All my love and a huge hug”.