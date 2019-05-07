Drunk man bites women’s tongue off

A drunk man bites off a woman’s tongue. The incident took place on January 24 in shared accommodation in Bur Dubai. A Kenyan man working as a cleaner has bitten off the tongue of a Kenyan woman aged 28 years.

The victim was in the laundry room when the man allegedly came in and asked to borrow her phone to use the flashlight to search for his shoes. She gave him the phone and waited outside but he didn’t return it. She went into the room to find him sleeping, but when she woke him up to ask for the phone he became angry. He suddenly attacked her and tried to hug and kiss her. As she fought back, the man bit hard into her tongue, slicing off a large section.

She ran out of the room with her tongue bleeding and two men took her to Rashid Hospital. Doctors asked where the missing section of her tongue was. Explaining there was a chance they could reattach the piece, one roommate returned to the flat to try and find it. Once there, the alleged attacker initially denied knowing where it was but later admitted he had buried it.

”Medical reports showed that the victim suffered 15% permanent disability.

Dubai Court of First Instance has charged the man with sexual abuse, physical assault and illegal consumption of alcohol. The trial has been adjourned to May 16.