Fighting kills 43 in Syria

May 7, 2019, 10:42 pm IST
Clashes between Syrian government forces, jihadists and rebels Monday killed 43 fighters in the country’s northwest, where the regime and its Russian ally have stepped up bombardment.

Rebels also fired rockets at a Russian air base in the region but were repelled with the attack causing no casualties or damage.

22 pro-government fighters were among those killed in fierce fighting in the northern countryside of Hama province, said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Syrian troops launched intensive operations targeting supply lines and areas where armed groups operate in northern Hama and neighbouring Idlib

