J&K Army-Run Schools Secures Awesome Results in CBSE Class 10 Examination. Check this Out

Indian Army-run Army Goodwill Schools in Jammu and Kashmir has secured great results- a 100 percent pass percentage in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 examination. The results were announced on Monday, 6 May.

Among the 43 schools run by the army, It was Hittam Ayoub from the Rajouri district which secured the top position, scoring 94.2 percent marks. These 43 schools altogether provide education for nearly 15,000 students. The schools have about 1,000 teaching and non-teaching staff.

Meanwhile, government-run Kendriya Vidyalayas have outperformed others in the CBSE class 10 examination with a pass percentage of 99.47 percent.