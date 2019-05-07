Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Take money from other parties but vote for AAP,says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday asked voters not to deny money given to them by other political parties, but vote for the Aam Aadmi Party.

“On the night of election, do they [other political parties] come to give money or not?” Kejriwal asked, without mentioning the BJP or Congress.

“What will you do? Take it, don’t deny it, but vote for jhadu (broom, AAP’s election symbol),” the AAP chief said at a roadshow in support of South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha.

Kejriwal had made a similar comment in Chandni Chowk earlier, following which he was sent a showcause notice by the Election Commission.

Chadha, meanwhile, said the youth would reject the politics of hooliganism.

“To all the political goons in South Delhi, I want to say that for a very long time, you all have imposed politics of fear and muscle in South Delhi,” he said.

Raghav Chadha, AAP’s South Delhi candidate “But no longer. Now, the youth of this country will reject the politics of hooliganism and instate politics of honesty and decency.”

“Stop intimidating and insulting the people of South Delhi and pay heed… we will neither be scared nor let you scare people any longer,” Chadha said.