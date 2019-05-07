Narendra Modi second most followed politician globally, says report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the second most-followed politician in the world with social media followers of 110,912,648 million on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. This was revealed by a study by online visibility management and content marketing SaaS platform SEMrush said on Tuesday.

The most-followed politician globally was former US President Barack Obama, who has 182,710,777 followers on his Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts.

With almost 110 million followers worldwide, Modi has overtaken US President Donald Trump who has 96 million followers globally. However, Trump is the second-most followed politician on Twitter.

Congress party President Rahul Gandhi has accumulated 12 million followers from Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.