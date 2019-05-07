PM Modi insulted my martyred father Rajiv Gandhi,says Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Monday that despite Narendra Modi insulting his father Rajiv Gandhi, he only had love for the prime minister.

“He is the prime minister of the country, but insults a martyr (Rajiv Gandhi). I told him whatever hatred you have for me…you can belittle me, you can say whatever you say about my father, mother, grandfather, grandmother. Whatever hatred you direct against me, I will only return it with love,” Gandhi said.

Addressing a rally near Jama Masjid for party’s Chandni Chowk candidate JP Agarwal, Gandhi recalled the moment he hugged Modi in Parliament. “Hatred can only be defeated by love. Remember, the same love will defeat you Narendra Modiji on May 23.”

At a rally in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, Modi had targeted Rajiv Gandhi, while attacking the Congress president.

“Your father was termed Mr Clean by his courtiers, but his life ended as bhrashtachari no 1,” Modi had said, drawing sharp criticisms from opposition leaders.