Sania Mirza shares her picture with her little son

May 7, 2019, 07:32 pm IST
A photo of the ace Indian tennis player Sania Mirza and her little son received a lot of engagement on Twitter. Sania posted the photo on Monday, with a caption as, “the most beautiful picture .. now you have become my forever and ever fav”, was very well received by twitterati.

Sania and her cricketer husband Shoaib Malik were blessed with the baby boy on October 30.

