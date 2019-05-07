Shashi Tharoor praises Pak PM Imran Khan for Tipu Sultan tweet

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has showered praise on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for his “genuine and far-reaching interest” in Indian history, saying that it was “disappointing” that it took a Pakistani leader to remember Tipu Sultan.

On May 4, Khan had paid tribute to Tipu Sultan, praising the 18th century ruler of Mysore for preferring to die for freedom rather than “live a life of enslavement”.

“Today 4th May is the death anniversary of Tipu Sultan – a man I admire because he preferred freedom and died fighting for it rather than live a life of enslavement,” the Pakistan PM had tweeted.

Responding to his tweet, Tharoor tweeted: “One thing i personally know about @imranKhanPTI is that his interest in the shared history of the Indian subcontinent is genuine & far-reaching. He read; he cares. It is disappointing, though, that it took a Pakistani leader to remember a great Indian hero on his punyathithi.”