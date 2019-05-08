Couple Risks their Lives to Take Pictures of them Kissing. Check this Out

It seems like people would do anything to get the perfect picture. A husband and wife who love to travel – and take jaw-dropping photos of their many trips around the world have risked their life, hanging from a train to click their kissing picture.

It was Jean and Camille from Brussels, on their visit to Srilanka that the pictures are. The couple shared the pic on Instagram.

Jean and Camille described the photo as one of their “wildest kisses” in the caption and say they felt that it was the best picture to reflect what they are really like as a couple, as they have “blind trust in each other, no matter what” and are “madly in love”. Check out the pics:

