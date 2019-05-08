Nobody has courage to make a film on Prophet Mohammed, says Giriraj Singh

Hours after a Bihar court granted him bail in a poll code violation case for making controversial remarks against the Muslim community, Union minister Giriraj Singh Tuesday made another provocative statement.

In an apparent reference to the controversial Malayalam movie, the minister said anybody can make a film like Sexy Durga but nobody has the courage to make one on Prophet Mohammed or Fatima.

Addressing a public meeting in support of BJP’s South Delhi candidate Ramesh Bidhuri, the minister also used a Hindi slur against Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Giriraj Singh charged that Kejriwal is part of the tukde tukde gang and is stalling the prosecution of formerJ awaharlal Nehru University student leader Kanhaiya Kumar in a sedition case.

The minister who is the BJP candidate for Bihar’s Begusarai seat, from where Kanhaiya Kumar too is contesting the Lok Sabha elections, said the BJP will set this right when it comes to power.

Earlier in the day, the minister surrendered before the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Begusarai and was granted bail in the poll violation case.

The Election Commission had issued a show cause notice to Giriraj Singh over his anti-Muslim remarks at an election rally.

I didn’t say any such thing in Begusarai, still a case was registered against me. I just said that the slogan Vande Mataram made India independent. I said the country will show the door to any person who can’t chant Vande Mataram, he said at the meeting in Delhi.

The Hindus were abused in Begusarai. Some people said Hindus eat beef and drink liquor at night. I informed the Election Commission, but it too didn’t take action, the minister said.

Abusing Hindus has become a habit for some people, he said.