PM Narendra Modi is ‘Modern Avatar of Aurangzeb’, says Congress Leader

May 8, 2019, 11:30 am IST
Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam campaigning for party leader Ajay Rai in the city compared PM Narendra Modi with Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

Speaking to the reporters, Nirupam said, “Mejhe mehsus hota hai ki yahan ke logon ne jis vyakti ko chuna, wo Narendra Modi darasal Aurangzeb ke aadhunik avatar hai (I feel that the person that people here have chosen- that Narendra Modi is actually the modern incarnation of Aurangzeb).”

He even claimed that during PM Modi’s tenure, in the name of corridor several temples were demolished and people are now being allegedly charged Rs 550 for ‘Darshan’ of Baba Vishwanath. Nirupam also alleged that what Aurangzeb couldn’t do, Modi did in Varanasi.

