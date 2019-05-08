Rahul Gandhi to be next Prime Minister of India : Hardik Patel

Congress leader Hardik Patel Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is staring at defeat in the Lok Sabha polls and claimed his party will get more seats than the BJP in Gujarat.

He also slammed Modi over his remarks against former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. “After the five phases of Lok Sabha elections, the smile on Modi’s face has worn out. The BJP and Modi know they are staring at defeat,” he said. “Modi is still misleading the country,” said the Patidar quota agitation leader from Gujarat while speaking to reporters here. “I don’t claim the Congress will sweep the Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat. But I am sure the Congress will get one seat more than the BJP in Gujarat (which has 26 seats), said the 25-year-old activist-turned-politician.

Slamming Modi for his remark against Rajiv Gandhi, he said, “I feel it (the statement) is very unfortunate for the nation.” Speaking at an election rally at Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh last week, Modi had dubbed Rajiv Gandhi as “corrupt number 1”. “The Prime Minister used foul language against Rajivji who heralded communication revolution and strengthened the country, Patel said. “The Prime Minister is trying to show Rajiv Gandhi in a poor light. In our society no one gives wrong statement against a dead person, he said.