Suspected Terrorist Caught in Security Check. This Metro on High Alert

The Bengaluru Police and the Karnataka State Industrial Security Force(KSISF)had a tough day on Monday evening after a man suspected of carrying a prohibited item did not cooperate with the security check at the Majestic metro station. Soon after he walked away the Bengaluru Metro was put on high alert.

“A security personnel was checking a man with a hand-held metal detector when the machine started to beep, that’s when the personnel tried to question the suspicious man but he walked away to the exit gate without revealing the object which had triggered the beep. We had registered a complaint with the police and they are investigating the incident.” Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) spokesperson, Yashwant Chavan told a national media.