CinemaNEWScelebritiesEntertainment

This Instagram story from Varun Dhawan with his lady love is getting viral for this reason

May 8, 2019, 03:27 pm IST
Less than a minute

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has taken some time off for his lady love Natasha Dala’s birthday. The actor took to Instagram the stories and shared a small clip from the eve.

In the video, we could see his girlfriend cutting the cake and later blowing birthday candles.

The 32-year-old had also revealed how Natasha influenced him to take up some of the projects he has been a part of.

“Actually, I decided to do a film like ‘Badlapur’ or ‘October’ because of her. It’s because of her and some of our friends that I do slightly different films. They like such kind of cinema,” Varun said.

Tags

Related Articles

These sizzling pictures of Malika Arora will raise your temperature for sure

May 4, 2019, 05:50 pm IST
theatres-offers-free-tickets-for-this-reason

Theatres Offers Free Tickets For This Reason

Mar 18, 2018, 12:00 pm IST
BJP

BJP Holds Contest: Who Will Be ‘Miss Social’?

Aug 9, 2018, 12:46 pm IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives suggestions on how to overcome Exam stress

Feb 16, 2018, 03:32 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close