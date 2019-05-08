This Instagram story from Varun Dhawan with his lady love is getting viral for this reason

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has taken some time off for his lady love Natasha Dala’s birthday. The actor took to Instagram the stories and shared a small clip from the eve.

In the video, we could see his girlfriend cutting the cake and later blowing birthday candles.

The 32-year-old had also revealed how Natasha influenced him to take up some of the projects he has been a part of.

“Actually, I decided to do a film like ‘Badlapur’ or ‘October’ because of her. It’s because of her and some of our friends that I do slightly different films. They like such kind of cinema,” Varun said.