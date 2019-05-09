Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Actor Siddique faces cyber attack for his statement on Vijay

May 9, 2019, 04:14 pm IST
Less than a minute

Malayalam actor faces severe cyber attack from the fans of Tamil Superstar Vijaya. The veteran actor has ignited the wrath of the Tamil actor’s fans by a statement he said about the star in an interview given.

Sidhique has commented that ‘Malayalam Superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal were both ‘Superstars and Super Actors’. But in other industries, we can not say that. Kamal Hassan is both a superstar and super actor, but Vijaya is a superstar and not a super actor.

Malayalam actor Hareesh Perady has come forward with an apt reply for Siddique. He said that Vijay is a good superstar, actor and a good human being.

 

Tags

Related Articles

Xiaomi launches Mi Notebook Air with Full HD Display : Price and Specs

Dec 23, 2018, 04:34 pm IST

Sakshi Dhoni Gets Attacked by Trollers For Wearing ‘inappropriate’ dress

Jul 31, 2018, 01:55 pm IST

Effective Home Remedies For Ear Infections

Jan 25, 2019, 04:53 pm IST

Man’s body found hanging from tree in the Sector Beta-1 Park at Greater Noida

Apr 21, 2018, 06:13 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close