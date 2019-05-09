Actor Siddique faces cyber attack for his statement on Vijay

Malayalam actor faces severe cyber attack from the fans of Tamil Superstar Vijaya. The veteran actor has ignited the wrath of the Tamil actor’s fans by a statement he said about the star in an interview given.

Sidhique has commented that ‘Malayalam Superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal were both ‘Superstars and Super Actors’. But in other industries, we can not say that. Kamal Hassan is both a superstar and super actor, but Vijaya is a superstar and not a super actor.

Malayalam actor Hareesh Perady has come forward with an apt reply for Siddique. He said that Vijay is a good superstar, actor and a good human being.