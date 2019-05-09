NEWS

Big Brother: Anoop Menon and June fame Sarjano Khalid as Mohanlal’s brothers

May 9, 2019, 11:30 pm IST
Anoop Menon and ‘June’ fame Sarjano Khalid will play the role of Mohanlal’s brothers in the film ‘Big Brother’. Mohanlal’s character is named as Sachidanandan and he is like a brother to pretty much all other characters.

‘Big Brother’ also has three female leads. Popular South Indian actress Regina Cassandra has been signed as the main heroine. She is reportedly paired with Mohanlal in the movie. ‘Pichaikkaran’ fame Satna Titus and a newcomer will be seen as the other two female leads.

 

Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Tini Tom, Siddique, Janardhanan, Chemban Vinod Jose are also part of the supporting cast.

