Bollywood actress Disha Patani sets temperature high; See video

Bollywood actress Disha Patani will be seen in a role in Salman Khan-starrer ‘Bharat’.The ‘Baaghi 2’ actress will be playing the role of a trapeze artist in the film. The actress recently shared a still from her and Salman Khan’s circus sequence, and one can say that the actress looks mesmerizing in silver.

In the picture, Disha seems to be amidst the climax of a scene with head held up high looking absolutely stunning riding on the back of her partner Salman Khan, leaving the audience curious for the film with this sneak peek.