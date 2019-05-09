KeralaLatest News

DYFI leader arrested for sexually assaulting a minor girl

May 9, 2019, 07:37 pm IST
Less than a minute

A DYFI leader has been booked by police for allegedly raping a minor girl in Kollam, Kerala. The Pathanapuram police have arrested Praveen Kumar aka Kuttan, a native of Punnala for sexually assaulting a 16-year old girl.

He has been sexually assaulting the girl for the last one year by giving a promise that he will marry her. The mother of the girl after getting informed about the incident gave complaint to the police. The police have charged POSCO case against him. The court has remanded him.

Tags

Related Articles

Rishabh Pant to Make ODI debut in India vs West Indies Series

Oct 11, 2018, 10:34 pm IST

Gold prices fell by Rs 90 to Rs 31,950 per 10 gram

Nov 23, 2018, 08:42 pm IST

Gold prices declined

Jan 31, 2019, 09:04 pm IST

Sabarimala: Kerala govt plans to form a ‘women wall’ on Jan 1

Dec 1, 2018, 08:24 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close