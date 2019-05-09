DYFI leader arrested for sexually assaulting a minor girl

A DYFI leader has been booked by police for allegedly raping a minor girl in Kollam, Kerala. The Pathanapuram police have arrested Praveen Kumar aka Kuttan, a native of Punnala for sexually assaulting a 16-year old girl.

He has been sexually assaulting the girl for the last one year by giving a promise that he will marry her. The mother of the girl after getting informed about the incident gave complaint to the police. The police have charged POSCO case against him. The court has remanded him.