Here is What T.G Mohandas Said About Thechikottukavu Ramachandran’s Participation in Thrissur Pooram

Thrissur: Thrissur Pooram has run into trouble following the ban on the participation of Thechikottukavu Ramachandran in the Pooram. Elephant owners have voiced their protest against the ban on Ramachandran, one of the most famous elephants in Kerala. They alleged that the Kerala government is trying to spoil the temple festivals of Kerala. It is reported that they have decided not to let their elephants to any public function.

Earlier Forest minister K Raju and district collector T.V Anupama had taken the stand that the health condition of Ramachandran is worse and that it cannot be paraded for the pooram. BJP head T.G Mohandas took to Twitter and contemplated on the issue. Check out the translation of his Tweet followed by his original Tweet.