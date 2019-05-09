If you are a rail-passenger then must know this atrocity happening in Jan Shatabdi Express

The passenger’s forum has alleged that the southern Terminal officers are not providing tickets to the Jan Shatabdi train from Shornur to Kozhikode even though the majority of seats remain vacant.

The Confederation of All- India Rail Users’ Association has made the complaint that most of the coaches including the AC terminals are remaining vacant on the journey as many passengers are failing to ge the tickets. The complaint has been forwarded to the Chief Minister PInaray Vijayan and other authorities of the Southern Railway.

According to the railway officials, the tickets might be sold out from other stations. But between Kozhikode and Shornur there is only one stop at Tirur, said Mr C.E. Chakkunni, acting chairman, CAIRUA.”On May 4 we found most of the seats vacant in the train which was supposed to reach Kozhikode by 11. 40 a.m. After Jan Shatabdi, the next train towards northern side is Parasuram after two-and-a-half hours, he pointed out.

This will lead to severe revenue loss to the railways as well as a hardship to the passengers, the organisation said.