Latest NewsNEWS

If you are a rail-passenger then must know this atrocity happening in Jan Shatabdi Express

May 9, 2019, 01:04 pm IST
Less than a minute

The passenger’s forum has alleged that the southern Terminal officers are not providing tickets to the Jan Shatabdi train from Shornur to Kozhikode even though the majority of seats remain vacant.

The Confederation of All- India Rail Users’ Association has made the complaint that most of the coaches including the AC terminals are remaining vacant on the journey as many passengers are failing to ge the tickets. The complaint has been forwarded to the Chief Minister PInaray Vijayan and other authorities of the Southern Railway.

According to the railway officials, the tickets might be sold out from other stations. But between Kozhikode and Shornur there is only one stop at Tirur, said Mr C.E. Chakkunni, acting chairman, CAIRUA.”On May 4 we found most of the seats vacant in the train which was supposed to reach Kozhikode by 11. 40 a.m. After Jan Shatabdi, the next train towards northern side is Parasuram after two-and-a-half hours, he pointed out.

This will lead to severe revenue loss to the railways as well as a hardship to the passengers, the organisation said.

Tags

Related Articles

Will cultivate more effective ties with India, China: Bangladesh

Jan 9, 2019, 12:27 am IST
Jawan

BIG DEAL : India to buy 4500 Israel hi-tech Spike Missiles for Indian Army

Jun 26, 2018, 09:21 am IST

A Bollywood love story for the ages!! They have remained rock solid as a couple and continue to give Couple goals.

Jan 27, 2018, 02:31 pm IST

Case Taken Against K K Rama on Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s Complaint

Apr 1, 2019, 11:36 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close