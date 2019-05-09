Indian actress stirs controversy by posing with Pakistan flag

Bollywood hot actress and item dance girl Rakhi Sawanth once again stirred controversy by posing with a Pakistan flag. She in her official Instagram account posted some photos of her posing with Pakistan flag. She gave the caption for the photo that: “I love my India but it is my character in the film ‘Dhara 370’.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BxMf7c2FKRY/

The social media post ignited the wrath of her fans and other netizens. And Rakhi has been torn apart by a cyber attack. Later he posted a video in which she claimed that the film is based on Kashmiri Pundits and she plays the role of Pakistani women.

Rakhi rose to fame with her appearance on the first season of the controversial Indian reality television series “Bigg Boss” in 2006. She was also seen in films like “Masti”, “Main Hoon Na”, “Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne”, “Dil Bole Hadippa!” and “Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain”.