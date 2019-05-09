J&K : Two PDP workers shot at in Shopian

Unidentified gunmen shot at two Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) workers on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian. The injured were abducted from a chemist shop in Zanapora area of Shopian. The injured were identified as Irfan Ahmad Lone, 28, son of Abdul Hameed Lone of Zainapora and Muzafar Ahmad Bhat, 30, son of Ghulam Mohmmad Bhat of Zainapora. Police have registered a case and started investigation.

Taking to micro blogging website Twitter, PDP president and former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti wrote, “Condemn the dastardly attack on PDP workers in Shopian. My heart goes out to these two bravehearts and I pray for their speedy recover. Only barbarians would kill innocents & cause bloodshed during the holy month of Ramzan. Their warped version of Islam has no place in our society (sic),” Mehbooba tweeted.