Latest NewsIndia

J&K : Two PDP workers shot at in Shopian

May 9, 2019, 10:03 am IST
Less than a minute
shooting

Unidentified gunmen shot at two Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) workers on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian. The injured were abducted from a chemist shop in Zanapora area of Shopian. The injured were identified as Irfan Ahmad Lone, 28, son of Abdul Hameed Lone of Zainapora and Muzafar Ahmad Bhat, 30, son of Ghulam Mohmmad Bhat of Zainapora. Police have registered a case and started investigation.

Taking to micro blogging website Twitter, PDP president and former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti wrote, “Condemn the dastardly attack on PDP workers in Shopian. My heart goes out to these two bravehearts and I pray for their speedy recover. Only barbarians would kill innocents & cause bloodshed during the holy month of Ramzan. Their warped version of Islam has no place in our society (sic),” Mehbooba tweeted.

Tags

Related Articles

Sensex jumps 186 points; Nifty regains 10,900

Jan 1, 2019, 08:54 pm IST

RSS Activist anand murder case:Three arrested

Nov 14, 2017, 11:44 am IST

After Kavita And Rehana Fathima, Mary Sweety Wants To Enter Sabarimala

Oct 19, 2018, 11:41 am IST

Maharashtra govt announces complete loan waiver for farmers

Jun 11, 2017, 06:18 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close