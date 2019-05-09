Latest NewsNEWS

Mamata denied having said that she will slap PM Narendra Modi and asserted she meant this instead

May 9, 2019, 07:15 pm IST
The West Bengal Chief Minister and the Trinamool Congress veteran Mamata Banerjee has now denied having said that she will slap PM Modi and in turn asserted that she had said that he would get the tight slap of democracy.

“Why should I be slapping you (the PM). I am not that kind of person. What I understand is a democracy. A slap of democracy means that the mandate people will give by casting their votes,” the Trinamool Congress supremo said. she added

Banerjee had during a campaign rally at Raghunathpur in the district on Tuesday said that Modi should get a “tight slap of democracy”. The prime minister said “I am told Didi has said she wants to slap me. I call you Didi, I respect you. Your slap will be a blessing for me.”

 

