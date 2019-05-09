McDonald’s India settles 6-year-old dispute with Vikram Bakshi

McDonald’s has purchased estranged India partner Vikram Bakshi’s 50% stake in Connaught Plaza Restaurants (CPRL), settling a 6-year-old dispute. Launched in 1995 as a joint venture, CPRL operates 169 McDonald’s outlets in north and east India. In 2017, the US fast-food company terminated CPRL’s franchise agreement citing non-payment of royalties and asked suppliers to stop dealing with the latter.
