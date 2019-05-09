Latest NewsNEWS

McDonald’s India settles 6-year-old dispute with Vikram Bakshi

May 9, 2019, 09:06 pm IST
Less than a minute

McDonald’s has purchased estranged India partner Vikram Bakshi’s 50% stake in Connaught Plaza Restaurants (CPRL), settling a 6-year-old dispute. Launched in 1995 as a joint venture, CPRL operates 169 McDonald’s outlets in north and east India. In 2017, the US fast-food company terminated CPRL’s franchise agreement citing non-payment of royalties and asked suppliers to stop dealing with the latter.

Tags

Related Articles

Hair-loss

Hair loss and lack of sleep

Oct 28, 2018, 11:23 am IST

Emily Ratajkowski sets pulses racing as she goes TOPLESS; Video

Apr 21, 2019, 12:58 am IST

Twitter launches education programme for professionals

Aug 28, 2017, 07:41 pm IST

Yogi Adityanath tough with seers regarding temple issue and this is what he wants them to do

Jan 20, 2018, 01:00 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close