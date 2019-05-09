Rahul Gandhi Takes a U-Turn- Says It was Not Him or Congress Who Coined “Chowkidar Chor Hai”

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said chose to stay aloof from the responsibility of calling coining “Chowkidar Chor Hair” as he said it was neither he nor his party coined the ‘chowkidar chor hai’ slogan. He said the jibe was created by youth and farmers.

“Mediapersons asked me today about the genesis of the chowkidar chor hai slogan. I told them that while addressing a rally in Chhattisgarh, I said the chowkidar promised two crore jobs to the youth and assured Rs 15 lakh will be deposited in the bank account of each Indian. Around 10-15 young men in the rally said ‘chor hai’” said Rahul Gandhi.

“I did not hear it the first time. So I asked (the young men) what did you say? They said ‘chor hai’. This slogan was not coined by the Congress, or by Rahul Gandhi but it is a slogan of the youth, farmers and labourers of India.” he added.

Mr. Gandhi said he would prefer to die rather than make false promises to the people.