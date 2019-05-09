These are the reasons why Nirav Modi was denied bail for the third time

Nirav Modi has failed his third attempt to get bail, his lawyer has asserted that the Indian authorities have seized the equivalent of USD 860 million of his funds and he does not have access to enough resources to flee, reported Bloomberg.

Judge Emma Arbutnot has asserted that Nirav was getting ready to double his proposed security to 2 million pounds.

“I still have substantial grounds to find that he will refuse arrest and interfere with witnesses,” Arbuthnot said.

The court had rejected bail for Nirav twice before since his arrest on March 19