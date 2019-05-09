Latest NewsNEWS
This is Gambhir’s stand on on pamphlet row ; Details Inside

May 9, 2019, 08:47 pm IST
Right after Atishi’s allegation and her broke out in the press conference Gautam Gambir has responded stating that he will withdraw his candidature ship if proven guilty

After AAP accused BJP’s Gautam Gambhir of distributing derogatory pamphlets against AAP candidate Atishi and others, the former said that he will “definitely file a defamation case against them”. “You can’t tarnish someone’s image just like that, if you don’t have the proof,” Gambhir said. “I’ll quit politics if this is proven,”  he asserted

“I will definitely file a defamation case against them. You can’t tarnish someone’s image just like that, if you don’t have the proof. I have never given a negative statement against anyone so far in my election campaigning,” said Gambhir

