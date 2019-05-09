This man fought for 33 Rs as refund against Indian Railways for 2 years

After two years of a serious fight, a Kota-based engineer received 33 Rs as a refund from the Indian Railways which charged him the amount as service tax despite him cancelling the ticket prior to the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The ticket was booked in April 2017, right before the implementation of the GST, and he subsequently cancelled it. It was booked for a journey on July 2, 2017, a day after the new tax regime came into force.

The respective is identified as Sueet Swami, who is a 30-year-old engineer. He had been fighting for the last two years to obtain a refund of 35 but received 33 after detection of 2 rs.

Swami had booked a ticket from Kota to New Delhi in the Golden Temple Mail in April 2017, for a journey on July 2. As the ticket, priced at Rs 765, was waitlisted, he cancelled it and received Rs 665 as a refund.

Rs 100 was deducted instead of Rs 65 against cancellation of a waitlisted ticket. I have been following up the case since 2017 and was given only assurances that the amount would be refunded,” Swami said.