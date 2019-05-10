KeralaLatest News

Orthodox church announcing support for Veena George: District Collector submitted report

May 10, 2019, 08:22 pm IST
The district collector submitted a report on the complaint that the Orthodox church the act of announcing support to LDF candidate Veena George has violated the code of conduct. The district collector submitted the report to the Cheif Electoral Officer. It is reported that there is a code of conduct is violated.

In the complaint is pointed out that announcing to vote in the name of religion is the violation of Model Code of Conduct.

Earlier, the chief of Malankara Orthodox Church has announced to its followers to cast vote in favour of Veena George in Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha seat.

