Parvathy and Fahadh Faasil in ‘Take Off’ fame Mahesh Narayanan’s new film

Lady superstar Parvathy and Fahadh Faasil will play the lead roles in ‘Take Off ‘ fame Mahesh Narayanan’s new film. Editor-turned-filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan in a recent interview revealed that his next directorial will have Fahadh Faasil and Parvathy in the lead roles.

Both Fahadh Faasil and Parvathy were part of Mahesh’s maiden film ‘Take Off’. Parvathy even won a National award for her performance in the film.

‘Take Off’ was a real-life inspired film about a group of Malayali nurses held captive in the Tikrit region in Iraq. The movie emerged as a big success and won bagged several awards at the state and national level, including a special jury award for the director at the prestigious International Film Festival of India.

Anto Joseph is producing the film and it is scheduled to go on floors from July.