CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Ragini MMS 2 Returns: Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal heating things up: Video

May 10, 2019, 11:15 pm IST
Less than a minute

The teaser of the Ragini MMS 2 Returns was released today. Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood will be seen heating things up as the main leads.

Television monarch Ekta Kapoor’s Ragini MMS starring Rajkummar Rao was Bollywood’s first films to combine the genre of horror and erotica together. The film followed with a sequel starring Sunny Leone and is now an Alt Balaji series.

Sharing the teaser on her Twitter handle, Ekta wrote, “Dayummmmm Balaji’s biggest youth mass franchise is back and will be on air this year. Welcome, Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal. I am sure you guys will add a punch to this Horror Sequel. Ragini is back.”

The ALTBalaji handle shared the new teaser with a caption saying, “Ab hogi ye kahaani aur bhi wild kyunki Ragini is Back! Presenting Divya Agrawal and Varun Sood as the leads in the second season of #RaginiMMSReturns. Streaming soon on ALTBalaji.”

Tags

Related Articles

Jennifer-and-Aishwarya-Rai

Aishwarya Rai and Actress Jennifer: Both were having past which you will be surprised to know about

May 7, 2018, 10:06 am IST
Karishma-Tanna-Hot

Karishma Tanna looks sizzling hot in white saree: See Pics

Aug 31, 2018, 01:38 pm IST

Kamal Hassan’s praise to the LDF rule: Asks CPM support for his party

May 20, 2018, 04:23 pm IST
Sunny-Leone-Hot

Sunny Leone Raises the Temperature in the latest hot Instagram post – See pics

Jul 26, 2018, 09:05 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close