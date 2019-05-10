Ragini MMS 2 Returns: Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal heating things up: Video

The teaser of the Ragini MMS 2 Returns was released today. Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood will be seen heating things up as the main leads.

Television monarch Ekta Kapoor’s Ragini MMS starring Rajkummar Rao was Bollywood’s first films to combine the genre of horror and erotica together. The film followed with a sequel starring Sunny Leone and is now an Alt Balaji series.

Sharing the teaser on her Twitter handle, Ekta wrote, “Dayummmmm Balaji’s biggest youth mass franchise is back and will be on air this year. Welcome, Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal. I am sure you guys will add a punch to this Horror Sequel. Ragini is back.”

The ALTBalaji handle shared the new teaser with a caption saying, “Ab hogi ye kahaani aur bhi wild kyunki Ragini is Back! Presenting Divya Agrawal and Varun Sood as the leads in the second season of #RaginiMMSReturns. Streaming soon on ALTBalaji.”