RUSSIAN SPY WHALE? Women Loses Phone at Sea. But It is Returned to her by a Whale! Watch the Incredible Video

Ina Mansika from Norway, went down to the coast in Hammerfest, with some friends looking for a very special whale. The group was after a beluga whale that has been playing around the area for some time.

As they waited for the animal to show up, something unexpected happened. Mansika lost her phone into the sea. She thought she was never going to see her phone again.

But then something happened to everyone’s surprise. The whale whom she had come to see, swam across to her to return her phone!

“We laid down on the dock to look at [the whale] and hopefully get a chance to pat it.I had forgotten to close my jacket pocket and my phone fell in the ocean. We assumed it would be gone forever, until the whale dove back down and came back a few moments later with my phone in its mouth.”

Watch the video captured by her friend.

“Everyone was so surprised. We almost didn’t believe what we saw.I was super happy and thankful that I got my phone back.” she added.

So how did the whale managed to do it? One of the theory is that the whale is a Russian military trained whale. Soviet Russian is known for using marine mammals for military purpose.

Fishermen discovered the animal at the end of April and were shocked to see it was wearing a Go Pro harness, emblazoned with the words ‘Equipment of St Petersburg’. This actually supports the military theory.