Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty extend losses to the 8th day

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices fell down today also. This is the eighth consecutive day that the benchmark indices declining.

The BSE Sensex was down 95.92 points at 37,462.99, while NSE Nifty fell 22.90 points at 11,278.90.

The Sensex hit an intraday high of 37,721.98 and a low of 37,370.39. Similarly, the Nifty touched an intra-day high of 11,345.80 and a low of 11,251.05.

Top five gainers were Zee, SBI, Titan, Bharti Airtel and Indiabulls Housing, while the losers include Tata Steel, HCL Technologies, Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank and IOC.