Terrorist killed in encounter in Shopian in Kashmir

The security forces had killed an unidentified terrorist in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. Arms and ammunition were recovered from the scene of the encounter.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police spokesperson informed that the identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorist is being ascertained by the security forces.
May 10, 2019
