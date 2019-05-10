Latest NewsIndia

Terrorist killed in encounter in Shopian in Kashmir

May 10, 2019, 09:41 pm IST
Less than a minute

The security forces had killed an unidentified terrorist in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. Arms and ammunition were recovered from the scene of the encounter.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police spokesperson informed that the identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorist is being ascertained by the security forces.

Tags

Related Articles

Amazing Benefits of Grapes you never knew

Jan 16, 2019, 04:30 pm IST

“No need to beg… this is independent India”; Venkaiah Naidu to ministers

Dec 15, 2017, 04:26 pm IST

Union Minister Piyush Goyal Takes a jibe at Congress’ Promise of Surgical Strike at poverty

Apr 13, 2019, 12:02 pm IST
landslide

Heavy Monsoon Rain Lash Northern Kerala: 10 Went Missing In Landslide

Jun 14, 2018, 11:48 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close