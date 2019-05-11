Bajaj launches Avenger Street 160 ABS in India : Price and Features  

Bajaj Auto has officially launched the 2019 Avenger Street 160 ABS in the country, priced at ? 82,253 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The new Bajaj Avenger Street 160 borrows the styling cues from the other Street models boasting off the roadster headlamp with LED daytime running lights, blackened engine, and relaxed riding posture. There are new graphics and a larger insignia, black alloy wheels and rubberised rear grab rail. While the original Bajaj Avenger 180 launched in 2005 was a chromed-out small capacity cruiser, the newer versions have seen two variants of the model – Cruise 220 and Street 220 – on sale. The cruiser is offered in two colours – ebony black and spicy red.

In terms of power, the Bajaj Avenger Street 160 uses a 160.4 cc single-cylinder engine with 14.7 bhp and 13.5 Nm of peak torque. The power output is better than the Avenger 150 and identical to the Avenger 180. The power-to-weight ratio has enhanced significantly to 103.3 PS/Ton from the erstwhile Avenger 150 at 98 PS/Ton. The motor comes paired with a 5-speed gearbox, while the bike is suspended by telescopic forks up front and twin shocks at the rear. Braking performance comes from a 220 mm single disc up front with single-channel ABS, while the rear gets a drum brake set-up.