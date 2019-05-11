Latest NewsIndia

IAF jets force plane coming from Pakistan to land in Jaipur : Watch Video

May 11, 2019, 07:14 am IST
Less than a minute

Indian Air Force fighter jets on Friday, 10 May, forced a Georgian Antonov An-12 heavy cargo plane, which was travelling via Karachi to Delhi, to land at Jaipur airport.

An IAF press release confirmed that the aircraft “did not follow the authorized Air Traffic Services (ATS) route” adding that it was not responding to Radio calls from Indian controlling agencies.

The Additional Commissioner of Police, Jaipur said, “It was a minor route violation, plane was made to land in Jaipur due to security concerns. It wasn’t a serious violation, it’s been released,” reported ANI.

When the aircraft was first detected, the IAF scrambled its own jets to intercept intercepting, according to the statement. On visual contact, it was identified as a Georgian Antonov An-12, but didn’t respond on the international distress frequency or to visual signals.

However, when challenged, the Antonov responded, saying that it was a non-scheduled aircraft which had taken off from Tbilisi in Georgia and was headed for New Delhi, via Karachi.

Tags

Related Articles

Pakistan bus crashes, death toll may increase due to critical condition

Nov 9, 2017, 11:01 am IST

Here you can find the most dangerous pics in the world

May 23, 2018, 11:19 pm IST

Here you can find some un believable weird habits of Bollywood celebrities : See Pics

Sep 1, 2018, 11:49 am IST
ajinikanth-iconic-characters

Rajinikanth’s top 5 iconic memorable characters

Dec 12, 2018, 12:14 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close