Indian Air Force gets its first Apache Guardian attack helicopter in US

Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday received its first Apache Guardian attack helicopter at its production facility in Arizona, in the US. India has signed a contract with the US, for 22 of these choppers, news agency ANI reported. The helicopters will provide a long-term defensive and offensive capability to India. Apache Guardian the world’s most advanced multi-role combat helicopter, according to media reports. The first batch of these helicopters is scheduled to be shipped to India by July. These attack helicopters will also provide a significant support in joint operations of land forces.The helicopters have significant capability in the mountainous terrain.

Air Marshal AS Butola, who represented the IAF, accepted the first Apache in a ceremony at Boeing production facility. US government representatives were also present on the occassion.