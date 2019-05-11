N Chandrababu Naidu calls PM Modi ‘Mahishasura’

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as mythical demon king Mahishasura who, he said, has to be defeated by “Bengal Durga” (West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee) to bring peace to the country.

The remarks came on a day Mr Naidu, the Telugu Desam Party chief, held a closed door discussion with Ms Banerjee at Kharagpur on future plans of the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) on Thursday.

Reacting strongly, the BJP said Mr Naidu is “suffering from mental illness” and he was making such statements out of fear of losing the elections.

The Telugu Desam Party in a tweet on Thursday night said “Naidu has severely criticised PM Narendra Modi again, this time from West Bengal soil (at a public meeting at Kharagpur). He described Narendra Modi as Mahishasura and Mamata Banerjee as Bengal Durga.”

“He said Bengal Durga has to defeat Mahishasura (Modi) in Delhi to bring peace and prosperity to the country,” the party said on its official twitter handle.

In Hindu mythology, Mahishasura was ultimately killed by Goddess Durga.