PM Modi business manager of Ambani and Adani, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

“I call him Liar-in-Chief, Divider-in-Chief and Business Manager of Ambani and Adani,” Navjot Singh Sidhu said, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi while campaigning in Indore.
Punjab Minister & Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu in Indore, MP: Modi Ji uss dulhan ki tarah hain jo roti kum baelti hai aur chudiyaan zada khankati hai taaki mohalle walon ko yeh pata chale ki woh kaam kar rahi hai. Bas yahi hua hai Modi sarkaar mein. pic.twitter.com/WOPJXbMm1x
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is already under the EC radar for his controversial statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sparked a row with his “kaale angrez” remark against the BJP.
Punjab Minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu in Indore: Congress is the party that gave freedom to the country, it is the party of Maulana Azad & Mahatma Gandhi, unhone ‘goron’ se aazadi di thi aur tum Indore walo ab ‘kale angrezo’ se iss desh ko nijaat dilayoge. (10.5) pic.twitter.com/wjsmmfxZxC
