PM Modi business manager of Ambani and Adani, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

“I call him Liar-in-Chief, Divider-in-Chief and Business Manager of Ambani and Adani,” Navjot Singh Sidhu said, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi while campaigning in Indore.

Punjab Minister & Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu in Indore, MP: Modi Ji uss dulhan ki tarah hain jo roti kum baelti hai aur chudiyaan zada khankati hai taaki mohalle walon ko yeh pata chale ki woh kaam kar rahi hai. Bas yahi hua hai Modi sarkaar mein. pic.twitter.com/WOPJXbMm1x — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2019



Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is already under the EC radar for his controversial statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sparked a row with his “kaale angrez” remark against the BJP.