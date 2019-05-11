Latest NewsIndia

PM Modi business manager of Ambani and Adani, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

May 11, 2019, 11:56 am IST
“I call him Liar-in-Chief, Divider-in-Chief and Business Manager of Ambani and Adani,” Navjot Singh Sidhu said, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi while campaigning in Indore.


Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is already under the EC radar for his controversial statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sparked a row with his “kaale angrez” remark against the BJP.

