In Afghanistan, a former journalist who worked as the cultural advisor to the Afghanistan parliament was shot dead. Mena Mangal, who rose to fame through television shows was shot dead by unidentified assassins in Saturday.

Mena Mangal was shot down at eastern Kabul in broad daylight. the crime rate in the Afghan capital has grown rapidly in recent years.

No groups or individuals have claimed the responsibility of the crime. Afghanistan is rated as the deadliest country for media persons in the world. During 2018 around 13 journalists and 2 media persons were killed.