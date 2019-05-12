Latest NewsInternational

A former journalist and cultural adviser to Parliament shot dead

May 12, 2019, 01:02 pm IST
Less than a minute

In Afghanistan, a former journalist who worked as the cultural advisor to the Afghanistan parliament was shot dead. Mena Mangal, who rose to fame through television shows was shot dead by unidentified assassins in Saturday.

Mena Mangal was shot down at eastern Kabul in broad daylight. the crime rate in the Afghan capital has grown rapidly in recent years.

No groups or individuals have claimed the responsibility of the crime. Afghanistan is rated as the deadliest country for media persons in the world. During 2018 around 13 journalists and 2 media persons were killed.

Tags

Related Articles

priyanka-beats-deepika

Finally, Bollywood Actress Priyanka Chopra Beats Deepika Padukone

May 31, 2018, 01:01 pm IST

Majid Majidi Responds to Deepika Padukone’s casting in his film

Jan 30, 2018, 12:12 pm IST

Tamannaah’s reaction on the fan who hurled footwear at her

Feb 9, 2018, 01:09 pm IST

#Me Too Accusation: M J Akbar to Take Legal Action.

Oct 14, 2018, 04:39 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close