The character poster of the Malayalam film directed by Aashiq Abu ‘Virus’, which based on the ‘Nipa Virus’ calamity which shocked Kerala has been released.

The makers of the film have released a character poster of Revathy who portrays the role of health minister K.K.Shailaja Teacher in the film.

Virus is bankrolled by actress Rima Kallingal and her hubby Aashiq Abu. The film is penned by Muhasin Parari, Sharfu, and Suhas. The film will hit screens on June 7.